Georgia releases G-Day rosters for red and black teams

Georgia revealed its rosters for its annual G-Day scrimmage Thursday evening.
The game will be between teams dressed out in red and black jerseys. As previously released by the football program. the black team will be the first-team offense and the red team will be the first-team defense.
Here are the rosters:
Take your pick, #DawgNation.#REDvsBLACK pic.twitter.com/GiV9GouMOC— Georgia Football (@FootballUGA) April 21, 2017
Notes
Black team: Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are on the same team. Obviously, both can be considered first-team running backs, even if only one plays tailback in a formation in a pro-style offense. Brian Herrien is also on the black team.
The top receivers running with the first group on the black team are Terry Godwin, Riley Ridley, Javon Wims and Michael Chigbu. Ridley (ankle) may or may not be able to participate much in the game due to his injury, although head coach Kirby Smart said he has been progressing and could see some playing time.
Georgia has three tight ends on the black team in Jeb Blazevich, Isaac Nauta and Charlie Woerner. All three played major minutes last season.
As for the second-team defense, it is of note that Deangelo Gibbs and Tyrique McGhee are both on the black team. Both players were previously considered in the running for Georgia's starting star position. It's possible that the Bulldogs could be playing a vanilla base 3-4 defense that doesn't utilize the position much, which would place these two with the second group.
Jacob Eason is the only quarterback with this group.
The defensive freshman early enrollees -- Gibbs, Richard LeCounte III and Monty Rice -- are all on the black team.
Red team: The five defensive linemen from last season's rotation with the red team are John Atkins, Michail Carter, Tyler Clark, Jonathan Ledbetter and Justin Young.
Jake Fromm and Sam Vaughn are the two quarterbacks with the red team. Smart said Vaughn could bounce between both the red and black teams.
The three receivers of note with the red team are Jeremiah Holloman, Tyler Simmons and Mecole Hardman. Hardman is expected to only play offense in this game.
At defensive back, J.R. Reed is listed with the red team. Smart has lauded Reed's efforts in practice and he's been with the safeties. Whether Reed sees some time at the star position with the first team defense, if Georgia does some of its nickel package, remains to be seen.
Of the top four running backs, Elijah Holyfield is the only one on the red team. At the position, he is joined by Prather Hudson.
The three offensive early enrollees -- Fromm, Holloman and offensive tackle D'Marcus Hayes -- are all with the red team.
Format: Smart said the G-Day format will be similar to last year's, with a running clock until the final four minutes of each half. From there it will be a normal game with clock stoppages. There should be plenty of two-minute drill opportunities for each team's offense.
The only time the clock will stop before the final four minutes of each half will be due to kicking exchanges, scores and injuries.
“It’s meant to create a high tempo, entertainment and go fast,” Smart said. “Get to the line and go for both teams.”
The field goal and punting groups won't go live but there will be some competition between first-team units. Smart said the return men will not be tackled live, however.
Comments