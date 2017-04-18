Georgia adds a new opponent to 2018 football schedule

Georgia will host Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium in two years
On Tuesday, Georgia announced its slate of home games for the 2018 football year, which includes the Governors on it. This is a previously unannounced game with the FCS program and replaces a previously scheduled one with Murray State.
Georgia and Austin Peay will play on Sept. 1, 2018.
Georgia and Murray State initially were scheduled to play each other on Sept. 15, 2018. The two programs decided to scrap that date as Georgia and Middle Tennessee State will play at Sanford Stadium then instead. It's unknown whether Georgia and Murray State will make up this previously agreed-upon game.
In addition to Austin Peay and Middle Tennessee State, Georgia will host Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Georgia Tech and Massachusetts. Georgia's game against Massachusetts (Nov. 17, 2018) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 24, 2018) also already have scheduled dates.
“Having seven home games will be great for our team, community, and fans,” head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “A mix of outstanding conference teams, a traditional rival, and out of conference teams we seldom play will make for an attractive season schedule.”
Georgia will have 2018 road games against Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and LSU. Dates have yet to be finalized for Georgia's intraconference games.
