Injury update: One defensive back absent from practice, another injured during it

Georgia defensive back Deangelo Gibbs appeared to sustain a shoulder injury during Thursday's practice.
While participating in a position drill, Gibbs and Richard LeCounte III collided, which seemed to be the source of the injury. Gibbs was then tended to by director of sports medicine Ron Courson. The injury didn't appear to be too serious.
Gibbs has been working at the star position and is in competition with Tyrqiue McGhee, the current front-runner, for the starting spot.
Missing from Georgia's practice entirely was safety Dominick Sanders. Sanders sustained a Grade 1 MCL injury during last Saturday's scrimmage but was back at Tuesday's practice. It's unknown if the same injury or a different one kept him out of this one.
Receivers Riley Ridley (ankle) and Jayson Stanley (concussion) were still wearing black non-contact jerseys.
