Team building exercise helps UGA players learn more about leadership roles

Roquan Smith practices at a high speed. His teammates and coaches have long lauded his work ethic during the week that prepares him for Saturdays.
But due to an upper body injury, Smith hasn’t participated in any practices this spring and has been relegated to rehab with director of sports medicine Ron Courson. As a result, his voice has been missing from team activities in which he has been present.
During a team building exercise with Georgia's leadership group, it was revealed to Smith that he needed to be as vocal in meetings as he would be on the practice field.
Head coach Kirby Smart, during an interview on 680 The Fan, said this was an interesting moment for Smith, who received this information directly from his teammates.
“That’s exactly the way I feel about Roquan,” Smart said. “He’s one of the hardest practice players we have. He doesn’t take a vocal role because he’s out for the spring.”
The team building exercise came courtesy of Trevor Moawad, a consultant who Smart previously worked with when he was an assistant with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and at Alabama. Each player took a sheet of paper and wrote down what their role as a leader should be on the team. He then passed the paper to a player sitting next to him. That player then wrote what he thought the original player’s role should be. The piece of paper was passed around in a circle until every player in the leadership group wrote a comment on it.
Once the piece of paper was returned to the original player, he saw, anonymously, what the others in the room thought about.
It served as a way for each player to see how others viewed their strengths and weaknesses.
“They say you always care more about what your peers think about you,” Smart said. “But yet, your peers aren’t willing to say what they think about you. If you can write it down, you’re saying it another way anonymously.”
Rising sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason was in the room and received this information.
Eason, one of Georgia’s younger leaders, is someone his teammates look to by default since he’s the starting quarterback. Everyone in the room had something specific to say about Eason, who started 12 of Georgia’s 13 games in 2016.
“Each guy had challenged him – more vocal, to be a better leader, to understand everything more, to know the ins and outs, to help with protection,” Smart said. “It was specific to Lamont (Gaillard), the center, when it came to him. It was specific to (Dominick Sanders) when it came to him. Every guy got to see Jacob Eason through their eyes. They didn’t have to write their name by it. They just wrote down what they thought.”
