Tucker duo lists Georgia as potential top destination

Georgia has built recruiting success out of Tucker, landing Dominick Sanders in 2014 and Jonathan Ledbetter in 2015, and it may continue on as two 2018 prospects have the Bulldogs high on their list.
Safety Darick Stephenson and wide receiver Josh Vann are two standouts for the Tigers, leading their team to multiple GHSA state championship appearances. Before their senior campaigns begin, both Stephenson and Vann are taking college visits around the Southeast.
The two have a long-lasting relationship, and playing together at the next level is something that could become a tangible possibility as the recruiting process continues.
“I’ve known (Darick) since seventh grade,” Vann said. “We played AAU basketball together, and it’s a good friendship overall.”
Vann has been on Georgia’s radar for quite some time and recently took a visit in March.
The offensive playmaker has 11 offers but has placed a lot of his focus on Georgia and South Carolina as those are the only schools he has visited.
“It was a good visit (to Athens),” Vann said. “It was definitely worth the time going to the school. The facilities are nice, and the people are great there.”
Georgia wide receivers coach James Coley has been Vann’s primary recruiter, and the two have frequent conversations and have been able to build a good relationship.
In his junior season at Tucker, Vann hauled in 63 passes, totaling for 1,286 yards and 13 touchdowns. His efforts led the Tigers’ offense, and Coley believes that can translate to the college level and be beneficial to the Bulldogs’ wide receiver corps.
“He’s got that passion,” Vann said. “He’s a good coach because he makes it easy for wide receivers to understand how things work over there.”
Vann doesn’t currently have a timetable for a commitment as he plans to take visits to Florida and Tennessee, in an effort to broaden his recruiting search. He added that his next visit to Georgia could be for the ‘G-Day’ spring game on April 22, but is not yet sure.
While Vann has a number of options, the same cannot be said for his teammate. Stephenson is coming off of a junior campaign of 42 total tackles and six tackles for loss. Despite being a defensive force for the Tigers, he doesn’t yet hold an offer but is being welcomed by Power 5 programs for visits.
Stephenson is receiving interest from Georgia, Clemson and Florida, and visited those programs on Friday and Saturday. Athens was the first stop for the in-state product, and his first trip to Georgia’s campus made an impression.
“It was very successful,” Stephenson said. “I got the chance to speak with (head coach Kirby) Smart and some of my old teammates as well. As the day went on, we toured the campus, saw the recreation center and gathered in the players’ lounge to watch television and play games with the recruiting director. Just an awesome experience on my behalf.”
In terms of an offer for Stephenson, he is hopeful that Georgia will consider after he receives a deeper look when it attends Tucker’s spring practice.
As he looks to become noticed and have a scholarship offer in hand from any program, a call from the Bulldogs means a bit more.
“As a child, I grew up a Georgia fan,” Stephenson said. “In my eyes, it would be a dream come true. But I know it’s up to me to put in the work to make it happen. If it does, Georgia would most definitely be my leader.”
Vann, who gets to see Stephenson display his talents from a first-hand perspective, has an opinion on whether the 6-foot safety is worthy of a scholarship opportunity.
“I believe so,” Vann said. “He’s been working hard over the years, but that’s up to the coaches to decide on what they see in him.”
