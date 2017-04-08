Smart remains disappointed with defense coming out of first scrimmage

Coming out of Georgia’s first scrimmage, head coach Kirby Smart once again expressed disappointment in his defense’s ability to stop the run.
That has been a common theme through the first three weeks of spring practice, with Smart going as far as to wonder if the defense is dealing with an issue of complacency. Holding a scrimmage that involved tackling to the ground Saturday at Sanford Stadium, Smart was once again displeased with his defense’s performance.
“Probably the most disappointing thing is the defense,” Smart said. “Knock-back tackle is what I call, when you hit a guy and you splatter him and knock him back and he doesn’t get yards after contact, we didn’t have a lot of that. We still have to improve defensively. I don’t hide behind the fact that we’re not where we need to be.”
More concerning for Smart is that Georgia’s offense was able to string together carries of four and five yards per carry at times. Running backs broke off some explosive runs too, Smart said, which has him trying to figure out what to do on the defensive side of the ball.
Georgia is returning 10 starters from last year’s defense, with the lone departure being defensive back Maurice Smith. While defensive tackle Trenton Thompson (shoulder) and inside linebacker Roquan Smith (upper body injury) haven’t been able to play this spring, Smart said there is plenty of experience available to not have these kind of lapses during practice.
Smart mentioned that the effort appears to be there but that, for whatever reason, there have been some lapses that need to be corrected.
On one instance, Smart mentioned that a defender got caught looking into the backfield and leaving a fullback wide open in the flat. On another, a defender didn’t play his assignment correctly and allowed an offensive lineman to win the leverage battle and spring a running back for a touchdown.
“Those are things that disturb me defensively,” Smart said. “It’s either you’re asleep at the wheel, you’re comfortable, you’re not hungry – there’s something there. We’ve got to figure out what that is. We’ve got to help them. We’ve got to challenge them and give them an opportunity to get better. You take Trenton and Roquan out, and they are too really good players, right? Still, we got a lot of guys who have played a lot of snaps and that’s the disappointing thing.”
On offense, Smart was happy about how both of his scholarship quarterbacks, Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm, performed during the scrimmage.
At the beginning of spring practice, Smart said the quarterbacks would compete for the starting job, although it would seemingly be tough for Eason to lose his job.
“I do think offensively Jacob and Jake both are more comfortable throwing the ball,” Smart said. “I know Jacob is in a better spot right now than he was this time last year. But we’ve got to continue to grow him as a passer. He’s got to develop in protections and we’ve got to get some wideouts that can win one-on-one and help him.”
