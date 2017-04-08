Georgia sustains two injuries during practice

Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley and safety Dominick Sanders sustained injuries during Saturday's scrimmage.
Kindley suffered a sprained ankle and was seen on crutches following the practice. Head coach Kirby Smart isn't sure of the severity of it at this time.
Smart said Kindley went down about halfway through practice and that Aulden Bynum was the first man in to replace him.
Sanders suffered an MCL injury, although Smart mentioned that it didn't seem too serious. Sanders was able to get some running in after the injury, with Smart saying director of sports medicine Ron Courson told him it appeared to be a Grade 1 sprain.
Smart also said that while receiver Jayson Stanley was at practice, he was not cleared for the scirmmage. Stanley sustained a concussion at some point late last week.
