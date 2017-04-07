Eason treating spring with Fromm like true competition

It would be easy for Jacob Eason to assume he’ll once again be Georgia’s starting quarterback.
He did start 12 of Georgia’s 13 games in 2016, posting 16 touchdowns to eight interceptions. The job would seemingly be Eason’s as long as he follows a strong spring with a superb preseason.
But with freshman early enrollee Jake Fromm on campus, Eason is approaching spring practice like last year, when he was in a daily competition for the starting job.
“I think competition makes everyone better,” Eason said. “Having that guy who is pushing you in the butt, that’s definitely you’re aware of. Ultimately, it’s on yourself to get out of yourself what you want to get out of.”
Eason and Fromm are the only two quarterbacks on scholarship and likely will be for the entire 2017 season. While Fromm is in his first semester at Georgia, head coach Kirby Smart has already lauded him as a leader and as someone who will push Eason in practice.
Eason had nothing but good things to say about Fromm’s abilities as a quarterback.
“He’s a smart kid,” Eason said. “He goes out there and makes plays. He’s not afraid of much. That’s a good thing about a quarterback. I’m excited for the next couple of years with him.”
In only one year there has been a bit of a role reversal for Eason, who had Greyson Lambert help mentor him along throughout the season.
Now, Eason has found himself in that role with Fromm, showing him the ropes and helping him understand the offense better. It’s a role Eason has seemed to embrace.
“He’s a great learner, he’s a great athlete,” Eason said. “He comes in, he pushes me, I push him. We’re good friends. In the short time that he’s been here I have nothing but good words to say about him.”
