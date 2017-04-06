The reason why Manac is practicing at two defensive positions

0:19 Mecole Hardman switches jerseys from defense to offense Pause

1:50 Curtis Jones reflects on his two years as superintendent

1:05 "I just thank God I'm alive," truck driver says after crash

0:54 What makes folks go a long way for a Nu-Way?

1:33 Time lapse of storms in downtown Macon

3:53 Cop Shop Podcast: Police dog poos on Senate floor

3:20 The conversation continues this Thursday

0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained

1:00 $50 million downtown project