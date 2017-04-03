'Pit bull' Monty Rice has already impressed at least one Georgia teammate

Monty Rice has already caught the eye of a veteran position mate.
Rising senior inside linebacker Reggie Carter was asked what he has seen out of Rice, a freshman who enrolled early at Georgia this past January. Over the first two weeks of spring practice, Carter has been quite impressed with how well Rice has performed as a newcomer.
“Ah man, he’s a pit bull.” Carter said. “He’s a great kid. I thought he would struggle picking it up, just about like how everyone is their freshman year. But he’s doing way better than I thought he would do. He’s another one after practice watching film, and asking a lot of questions in the meeting room.”
Georgia’s inside linebacker depth figured to be fairly strong without Rice’s addition. Joining Carter, once again, will be Roquan Smith and Natrez Patrick as the top three inside linebackers in the rotation. This trio spent most of the time on the field during the 2016 season.
Behind those three are Tae Crowder, Juwan Taylor and Jaleel Laguins, with Rice joining the mix. Smith is dealing with an upper body injury that has sidelined him for the spring thus far, which has allowed for backups, including Rice, to earn extra reps.
And with that opportunity, Rice has apparently made the most of it by drawing a comparison to a former UGA standout Carter previously played with.
“He’s a big kid. He kind of reminds me of Amarlo (Herrera), with how he played,” Carter said. “He gets after it. He runs after the ball. He does everything the coaches ask him to do.”
That’s quite the comparison, considering Herrera recorded 112 tackles during his junior season in 2013 and 115 tackles as a senior in 2014.
As for Rice, who was attending James Clemens High School in Madison, Alabama before the turn of the new year, Carter noted the adjustment he has been forced to make to the college game.
“Everybody’s good out there,” Carter said. “It’s not high school, where you’re playing against a 5-(foot)-11, 220-pound guard. He’s going against guys like Sam Madden, Solomon Kindley, and Isaiah (Wynn). It’s not like high school.”
Rice originally committed to LSU during a ceremony on Dec. 12, 2016. Less than a month later, on Jan. 2, Rice flipped to Georgia and enrolled three days later.
Judging by what he has displayed so far, Georgia got itself a pretty good prospect.
“He’s always on go,” Carter said. “No question, he gives 110 percent every time.”
