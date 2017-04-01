Sanders on playing through injuries: ‘If it doesn’t need surgery, I’m on that field’

7:34 Atlanta Braves debut SunTrust Park Pause

2:49 Snitker breaks down first game at SunTrust Park

1:21 A Fruity Pebble-laced chicken waffle on a stick, anyone?

0:43 On Pio Nono with Constance Parson

1:46 Fireworks cap off Party on the Green at Wesleyan

1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue

1:13 Scenes from the opening ceremonies of Cherry Blossom Festival

1:32 Botched burglary at Macon gun range

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver