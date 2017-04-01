Lighter Rochester has dropped weight, but Smart wants improved play in practice

Certain players have bulked up since strength and conditioning workouts began. Others have trimmed down.
One in particular who is in the latter category would be defensive lineman Julian Rochester, who now has a listed weight of 304 pounds. By the time the 2016 season ended, it was clear Rochester put in plenty of time to slim down so he could be able to move and operate on the defensive line at an even faster pace.
“He’s dropped about 25 pounds,” Atkins said. “He’s lighter than me now.”
Rochester was listed at 327 pounds in Georgia’s 2016 media guide, so it’s evident he’s cut a lot of weight off of his frame. But even at the previous weight, teammates noted how well he could move during his freshman season.
With a second winter strength and conditioning season under Rochester’s belt, he has apparently gotten even stronger. Outside linebacker Davin Bellamy said he expects big things out of the rising sophomore.
“Julian really surprised me last year,” Bellamy said. “I hadn’t seen a big guy like that who can move. With our great strength and conditioning program, he’s really toned that big ole body up. He’s moving better. He was a freshman last year so he’s a lot more comfortable now with the system. You can see the development in him. He’s going to be a big help for us this year.”
As a freshman, Rochester recorded 36 tackles and two sacks in 13 games played with six starts.
Heading into his sophomore season, it’s certain expectations will rise. And that’s something head coach Kirby Smart wants to see before entrusting him with a bigger role.
“Julian’s the same guy he was last year at this time,” Smart said. “Julian’s got to prove, he has to work to get in conditioning shape. The weight is really off the guy but he’s not playing fast. I think that’s important for Julian to do that. We challenge Julian every day to do that.”
Comments