Pace Academy's Jamaree Salyer sets focus on four contenders

The nation’s top offensive guard has whittled down his list of offers and has put his recruiting process into focus.
Jamaree Salyer, out of Pace Academy, has been on the nationwide recruiting radar for quite some time. As the 2018 recruiting class starts to take shape, four schools now know they are in serious contention for the five-star’s services.
“I’m definitely liking Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Stanford,” Salyer said. “Those are schools that are really standing out to me right now. I’m just really interested in building a closer relationship with those schools.”
Salyer holds 28 offers, all of which come from Power 5 programs. At 342 pounds, he certainly possesses the size factor that could translate over to the college level, but he also displays a college-ready skill set.
After discussing his recruiting with the media, Salyer competed in The Opening Atlanta Regional, a showcase event which features high school prospects nationwide. Salyer posted an overall SPARQ score of 89.91, the second-highest mark amongst offensive linemen, which earned him a spot in The Opening Finals and served as another opportunity for Salyer to validate his recruiting status.
Georgia is a program that has recruited Salyer for quite some time, in which he has been able to create a bond with head coach Kirby Smart and offensive line coach Sam Pittman. Salyer plans to take a visit to Athens for one of the Bulldogs’ spring practices, along with the G-Day spring game on April 22.
“Pittman is really good at building those relationships,” Salyer said. “I mean, the best thing an o-line coach could do is get his guys to want to play for him.”
Georgia may have an advantage above the other contenders as it has already signed one of Salyer’s closest friends. Andrew Thomas is soon to the Bulldogs as a member of the 2017 class, and both he and Salyer have previously envisioned playing together at the college level.
Before signing with Georgia, Thomas realizes what it would mean for the Pace Academy pipeline to continue and have his former teammate join him once more.
“I don’t push Jamaree that hard when it comes to playing at Georgia,” Thomas said. “I believe he will make the decision that is best for he and his family. If he chooses Georgia, I will be very excited. We have been playing together since middle school so that would be crazy.”
Salyer added that both he and Thomas have similar interests when it comes to schools, so the Bulldogs could use that as a point of persuasion when trying to land the sixth-overall prospect nationally.
Two of Salyer’s contenders – Clemson and Ohio State – present a similar pitch in terms of the program’s prestige. Each school has made National Championship appearances, but can also give offensive linemen a chance at the professional level.
“It’s the guys that they put out in the first round,” Salyer said. “They’re both good at producing first-round picks and getting guys to start early. That’s very cool and interesting to me. With Ohio State, I also like (head coach Urban) Meyer and what he stands for.”
While the list is narrowed down for Salyer, don’t expect a commitment soon.
“I don’t really have a timetable, maybe signing day,” Salyer said. “I’m not even thinking about committing right now.”
