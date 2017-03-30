Woerner becoming one to watch during spring practice

Georgia figures to have options when it comes to slot receiver.
One player to keep an eye on in this position could be tight end Charlie Woerner, an athletic hybrid who has the catching skills of a receiver but the size to block bigger defenders. As a pass catcher, Woerner, at 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, possesses the speed to be a matchup problem.
But head coach Kirby Smart said it will be on Woerner to challenge himself for that kind of role.
“Charlie’s biggest challenge is, really, Charlie. It’s looking in the mirror and saying, ‘Hey, how good do I want to be?’” Smart said. “Charlie has an exceptional skill set in that he can run fast, he can come in and out of breaks. And he’s a pretty good blocker.”
Woerner played in 12 of Georgia’s 13 games, earned two starts and caught five passes for 50 yards.
If Georgia is to get Woerner more involved it will come down to how he compares to other receiving targets. On the outside, the Bulldogs will likely use a combination of receivers such as Javon Wims, Michael Chigbu, Jayson Stanley and Jeremiah Holloman. Three more freshmen receivers will join the program over the summer to get into that mix, too.
Terry Godwin has been practicing a lot in the slot with Mecole Hardman working behind him. Smart also seemed to hint at the possibility of using running backs Sony Michel and Brian Herrien as receivers in certain packages.
But if Woerner is evaluated as a better option than the aforementioned players, he could see an increase in passing-game reps. His size and speed are coveted for his position. For it to materialize, however, it will come down to Woerner producing in game situations during practice.
“It’s growth for him, development and having a lot of confidence to play in space,” Smart said. “And then to block really big people inside. We try to put him in those positions every single day at practice. He’s a kid who works too, now. He comes to work every day. He’ll fight you tooth and nail.”
