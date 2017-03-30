Only one offensive lineman is considered 'rock solid' at the moment

His height and weight numbers may not indicate a prototypical left tackle. But Isaiah Wynn is determined to prove he can be excel at the position in 2017.
Head coach Kirby Smart said Wynn, at 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, has been the most consistent up front in his position group. Smart commended Wynn for his efforts and expressed confidence that, despite being smaller than preferred at left tackle, he will perform well at the spot.
“The book says he can’t play it but people do it all the time,” Smart said. “He’s a leader on our team and he’s got a chip on his shoulder that he wants to prove everybody wrong. I enjoy watching him compete out there.”
Wynn has plenty of experience at left tackle. In 2015, Wynn started the final five games of the season at the position and performed admirably against Auburn’s Carl Lawson and Penn State’s Carl Nassib. Nassib was selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. Lawson is projected to go in the first or second round of the 2017 NFL draft.
Wynn earned a left tackle start against TCU in the Liberty Bowl but quickly moved back to left guard after the game’s first series.
As it stands now, Wynn appears set at left tackle.
“It’s not like he doesn’t have to block length on our team when it comes to Lorenzo (Carter) and Davin (Bellamy),” Smart said. “He does have to block some length. I’ve been very pleased with what he’s done so far. He’s the one guy who has been rock solid.”
The rest of the offensive line is still up for grabs.
Dyshon Sims has worked at multiple positions, including left guard, center and right tackle. Solomon Kindley and Ben Cleveland are the two top options at right guard. Pat Allen has received some work at left guard alongside Wynn. Aulden Bynum opened the spring as Georgia’s starting right tackle.
Georgia’s in the second week of spring practice and will likely see the offensive line rotate even more.
“When you ask about the right tackle, the left guard, the right guard – right now it’s musical chairs,” Smart said. “There’s not a lot of continuity there. We’re trying to find the best mix and match.”
