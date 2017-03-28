Injury updates on UGA receivers Shakenneth Williams, Riley Ridley

Georgia receiver Shakenneth Williams hasn't been able to practice this spring due to multiple injuries, head coach Kirby Smart said after Tuesday's practice.
Williams has been on the field as a student-coach thus far but that's as far as his role has been. It's unclear when, or if, Williams will be able to return to practice.
"(Williams) may or may not return, we're not sure yet," Smart said.
Smart also noted that receiver Riley Ridley is continuing to rehab his injured ankle, sustained in a practice before Georgia's Liberty Bowl win over TCU, that was surgically repaired. Smart said he is hopeful that Ridley will be able to get some practice in before the spring ends.
"We think Riley will be back by the end of spring, at least running, maybe not doing full contact but being able to run routes and do some things," Smart said. "That's a position, obviously, we're getting depleted at pretty rapidly."
Williams didn't log a catch in 2016 but did earn a start against Auburn. Ridley caught 12 catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman.
Comments