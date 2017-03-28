First sign of Georgia's 'musical chairs' at offensive line observed

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said there would be plenty of rotating along the offensive line.
For the most part, reporters haven't observed much of this since spring practice began last week. When the group lines up it has consistently be left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Dyshon Sims, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Solomon Kindley and right tackle Aulden Bynum.
But when the line broke out into combination blocking drills Tuesday, there was one noticeable change observed.
Working with Wynn on the left side was Pat Allen, who is in contention for one of those starting offensive line spots. On multiple occasions this offseason, Smart has noted how impressed he has been with Allen.
Allen redshirted in 2015 and saw his first game action in 2016 against Louisiana-Lafayette.
There figures to be plenty of rotating up front as spring practice progresses.
"Obviously, the offensive line is going to be a play-by-position deal," Smart said. "We’re going to rotate some guys, musical chairs through the depth chart. A lot of competition at that position."
