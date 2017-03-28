Hardman's reps at receiver continue to grow

Mecole Hardman's usage at receiver is continuing to grow.
For two full periods, 13 minutes of time that reporters were allowed to observe, the former five-star prospect from Elberton ran routes with the receivers. Hardman was still wearing a defensive jersey, however, which would indicate the bulk of his practice time is still with the other cornerbacks.
Receivers were split into three groups for the drills -- the two outside groups and those working out of the slot. Hardman was repping directly behind Terry Godwin as a slot receiver. Hardman worked on deep and intermediate routes, which was more than what he was doing during Saturday's practice at the position.
Last Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart said Hardman wouldn't start receiving receiver reps until later in the spring. That plan may have been expedited as Hardman has been spotted at receiver in Georgia's third and fourth practices of the spring.
"We’re committed to continuing to develop him as a corner," Smart said last week. "He’s a guy that’s going to be working mostly in our two-deep, with our depth at DB and some of the guys that left. We need him there. We need him to develop there. We’ll find out in the fall when we get some more depth in, how much we need him versus on offense."
While the short-term future has Hardman at cornerback, receiver Javon Wims recently said how valuable Hardman could be as a wideout if he winds up contributing at the position this fall.
"He’s very fast. We can use that speed in the receiving room, especially in the slot," Wims said. "We can definitely use that speed. He’s versatile.
"We like him in certain formations."
