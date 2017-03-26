Tutt gives update, timetable on decision

A collection of Georgia’s top prospects was on display Sunday during the Atlanta regional of The Opening, joining the best across the Southeast to show their talents.
Some were donned in Georgia gear as they arrived at Buford. Christian Tutt was one highly-regarded recruit who displayed his interest in the Bulldogs with a red windbreaker.
Before having the opportunity to compete for one of the top 13 overall scouting scores and advance to The Opening finals in Oregon this summer, Tutt gave a long-awaited update on where his recruiting stands.
“It’s Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State,” Tutt said. “No school really stands at the top, all four of them are really right there.”
Tutt holds about 35 offers. The Thomson cornerback is nearing a commitment as his decision will be announced on May 30, and he is still making his trips to numerous programs.
Georgia has an advantage on Tutt as some of the coaches began to build a bond with him at their previous stops, and that has continued.
“I talked to Kirby (Smart) and (defensive coordinator Mel) Tucker (Saturday) night before I came here, because I was supposed to go up there (Saturday),” Tutt said. “I talk to Coach Tucker all the time, and we have a great relationship. I knew them while they were at Alabama. Even though they changed schools, they are still recruiting me and telling me to come on.”
Tutt presents a versatile skill set as he plays both ways at Thomson, but focuses on the secondary and special teams. In addition to 68 tackles and four interceptions as a cornerback, Tutt also collected 647 yards and four total touchdowns in the return game.
His efforts headlined Thomson’s run to a state championship appearance in 2016. For Georgia, Tucker envisions early production for the 5-foot-10, 185-pound athlete and wants him to compete with the likes of Deangelo Gibbs, Richard LeCounte III and Tyrique McGhee.
“They want me to come play early, because I’ll be a mid-year (enrollee), too,” Tutt said. “They want me to play that nickel spot and make plays on running backs and come up and tackle, because I’m a physical player.”
Tutt has set forth a few parameters.
“I look for a great program, and (to) win a national championship,” Tutt said. “It’s also about which has the best major, as I’m trying to major in sports management and business. That’s what it’s going to boil down to, which has the best opportunity for me to get to the (NFL).”
Georgia still eyes dual-threat QB
Emory Jones still remains a highly pursued target for multiple programs across the Southeast.
The nation's top dual-threat quarterback gave his pledge to Ohio State last July, and it had been something that he had waited to do for quite some time. For now, he remains solid in his decision.
“It’s always been my dream school since I was eight years old,” Jones said as he concluded a throwing drill at The Opening. “Braxton Miller was my favorite quarterback growing up, and I always wanted to go there. When I got the offer, I thought it was time.”
Jones has nearly a full year before he has to lock down his decision, and he has continued conversations with other coaches in an effort to make sure that he has made the best choice.
A number of schools are trying to flip the four-star — including Alabama, which hosted Jones on March 26 — but two other regional rivals have caught his attention the most.
“I’m talking to some other coaches, and looking around a little bit,” Jones said. “It’s Florida and Florida State right now.”
But what about Georgia?
“Oh, yeah,” Jones said. “(Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney) texted me (Sunday) morning and told me good luck. I’m very comfortable with them, and they want me to go back up and spend more time with them.”
Jones added that he has not been able to solidify return trip to Athens, but the desire to visit the Bulldogs again is apparent.
Regardless of whether the Bulldogs add Jones or not, he provided further evidence that the program is looking to add a dual-threat quarterback.
Lousiana product Justin Rogers becoming a Bulldogs’ target first gave the indication that Georgia was trying to alter its offensive strategy behind Chaney, and Jones seconded that after numerous conversations with the Bulldogs’ play-caller.
It is evident in the recruiting patterns as well, with Georgia showing interest in Jones, Justin Fields, Joe Milton, James Foster II, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and others.
“(Chaney is) trying to get a dual-threat guy,” Jones said. “When things break down, he wants someone that can make something out of nothing.”
