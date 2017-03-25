Starting spring at left tackle, Isaiah Wynn isn't expecting a move

Georgia is expected to go through the spring rotating its offensive linemen. Isaiah Wynn, however, is expecting to remain at left tackle throughout the full five weeks.
Wynn began spring practice this week at left tackle and has only taken reps there through the first three practices, he said. Asked if he will remain at the position, Wynn said he would.
Aiding the potential of sticking at left tackle is the fact Wynn is now over 300 pounds for the first time in his career.
“I’m just a lot stronger, more stable,” Wynn said. “I’m still running the same, still breathing the same. I don’t feel I’m breathing too heavy so that’s good.”
Wynn has gained 20 pounds since the offseason began, which included a lot of eating early on. To help add the mass, Wynn was given the green light to eat plenty of sweets, including the decadent items offered at Krispy Kreme and Zombie Coffee and Donuts. At Zombie, Wynn said his go-to was an Oreo donut, with the cookie crumbles stuck to the frosting.
But with Wynn at 305 pounds – “a big 305,” he said – eating junk food is limited.
“Now, I’m trying to get back on track to maintain,” Wynn said.
Also contributing to his weight gain have been additional meal options at the football facility and the strength program's regimen.
“The new nutrition lounge and the offseason workouts have been good,” Wynn said. “Everybody has been gaining weight and gaining muscle mass too.”
Wynn started 12 of Georgia’s 13 games in 2016 at left guard. After starting Georgia’s 31-23 Liberty Bowl win over TCU at left tackle, he moved back to left guard following the first series.
If Georgia's offensive coaching staff thinks of moving Wynn back to left guard, that could be an opening for either junior college transfer D’Marcus Hayes or incoming freshman Isaiah Wilson to compete for the spot.
“It’ll be good competition,” Wynn said. “I’m excited about the new guys coming in. Like I always say, it’s always good to have the guys behind you pushing you to be a better offensive lineman.”
