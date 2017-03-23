Freshmen stand out during extended look at Georgia's practice

Jake Fromm rolled to his right and scanned the field for an open receiver. Streaking away from the secondary was receiver Jayson Stanley, who became the obvious target for a deep pass.
Fromm heaved the ball, with defensive back Richard LeCounte III catching up to the play.
The ball made it over LeCounte’s outstretched arm and into Stanley’s body for the big play. While Stanley was forced to slow down some to catch it, it still showed the kind of arm the freshman early enrollee possesses.
Seeing this play was actually a treat for reporters in attendance for Georgia’s Thursday practice. Head coach Kirby Smart made the decision to open up 27 minutes worth of practice, which included 11-on-11 work between specific units.
This included Georgia’s first-team offense and defense going against each other.
Given that this is Georgia’s second spring practice, the defense naturally made more plays. Generally, defenses look better when teams reconvene for the beginning of practice or a camp, considering the offense's installation period takes a little longer to click.
And on defense, there were quite a few things that stood out.
For starters, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter appears to have packed on some muscle mass to his frame. According to his listed weight of 277 pounds, Ledbetter has gained eight pounds since the end of last season.
It shows primarily in his upper body, which went to work for an early sack, although players tagged off and didn't tackle as Georgia practiced in helmets and shorts. Ledbetter recorded 24 tackles and a sack in 2016 and could be someone to watch on the defensive line throughout the spring.
With all the experience returning on defense, there weren’t too many surprises as to who was running with the first team – except for at one position. Freshman early enrollee Deangelo Gibbs was working as the first-team nickel defender and appeared sharp on the field. Gibbs is competing with rising sophomore Tyrique McGhee for the nickel spot, with McGhee spending most of the media’s time on the field with the second team.
Gibbs showed a physical presence on the football field and wasn’t afraid to mix it up with the receiving targets he was guarding.
Gibbs was also manning an outside corner position with the second team, along with fellow freshman early enrollee Richard LeCounte III. LeCounte notched a pick-six, ripping the ball away from a receiving target before taking it to the end zone.
Rising senior safety Dominick Sanders also showed his ball skills with a pick-six of his own.
Georgia’s first-team offensive line was primarily the same as it was Tuesday, featuring left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Dyshon Sims, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Solomon Kindley and right tackle Aulden Bynum. Ben Cleveland, Pat Allen and Chris Barnes were working with the second team.
Rising sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason’s first-team receivers were Terry Godwin, Michael Chigbu and Javon Wims.
One of the best catches seen during the 27 minutes reporters were able to see came from tight end Isaac Nauta, who caught a ball along the sideline with a defender draped all over him. Nauta, who caught 29 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns in 2016, is someone who figures to be featured more in Georgia’s offense this coming season.
