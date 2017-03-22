Smart concerned with QB depth, workload for spring practice

Georgia only has three quarterbacks available for the spring, which is at least the amount needed to take reps in practice.
But ideally, head coach Kirby Smart would like to have at least five on the roster, with the fourth- and fifth-string quarterbacks helping facilitate teammates through other position drills while the top three are working with their respective units.
At the moment, the Bulldogs don’t have that luxury with only Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm and Sam Vaughn available for spring practice. Brice Ramsey elected to transfer, although he’s hanging around with the team as a student-coach this spring. Former walk-on Parker McLeod left the team for undisclosed reasons.
Until additional walk-ons arrive in the fall, Georgia will have to deal with being limited in numbers at the quarterback position for the spring.
“The biggest thing right now is yeah, we’ve got a depth issue,” Smart said. “We’ve got some really good preferred-type walk-on guys coming in the fall. We don’t have another signee obviously coming in, and that’s something we’ve got to address in the upcoming year’s recruiting class. From a standpoint of development or arms, I’m more concerned with being able to get functionality at practice when you only have three quarterbacks. We don’t really have a person to move over there. We’ve got guys who played high school quarterback, but they’re at another position for us now, and we don’t want to have to sacrifice that.”
Eason, Fromm and Vaughn will receive plenty of work during the spring as a result of the depth issue. Eason and Fromm, the only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, will likely handle the majority of throws during practice.
It could serve as a benefit for both young quarterbacks, with Eason looking to improve upon what he already knows in offensive coordinator Jim Chaney’s system and with Fromm hoping to grasp the concepts prior to preseason practice in August.
The workload, however, will be something Georgia’s coaching staff will have to monitor. Leading into spring practice, Smart said the coaching staff asked the quarterbacks to do a little more individual work to prepare themselves for the extra reps they’ll receive throughout the spring.
“The obvious effect would be can they handle it,” Smart said. “We’ve tried to have them, independent of us, throwing each day to strengthen their arms to be able to sustain and get through it.”
