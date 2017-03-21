Changes are coming to Georgia’s offense

With spring practice underway, Georgia is taking a proactive step to improve its offense for the coming season.
In 2016, the Bulldogs finished 11th in the SEC in both total offense (384.7 yards per game) and scoring offense (24.5 points). Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, during an interview on Georgia’s in-house National Signing Day webcast, said he wanted to improve upon what he considered a disappointing year from a production standpoint.
The first glimpse of any tweaks came from the players prior to the first practice.
Running back Sony Michel said Chaney brought forth changes to the offense that he looks to install this spring. What that entails, Michel isn’t quite sure yet.
“He talked to us about making some changes to this offense,” Michel said. “We’re excited to see some of those changes that he’s going to make. I’m sure the changes he’ll make will be great for this football team and help better some of the guys – receivers, quarterbacks, and overall the offense.”
Tight end Jeb Blazevich mentioned that Chaney plans on adding run-pass options to the offense. The run-pass option has been a recent addition to the college game that allows teams to give the quarterback a chance to execute a run or passing play after the snap.
One thing lacking from last season’s offense was the ability to check out of certain looks. With Jacob Eason, a freshman quarterback, under center, a lot was limited with what the Bulldogs could do offensively, especially early on.
Now that Eason is a season into his college football career, it’s likely he will be able to add any offensive changes without an issue.
“It’s going to help because he’s got one year under his belt,” Michel said. “He’s going to go out there and hope to learn more and do more. I think that’ll help this team a lot because then he cannot focus on learning the system. He can lead while learning.”
Michel noted that he isn’t sure whether any changes Georgia makes will be too drastic.
But one thing assisting in these potential changes is having the same coaching staff back. This spring marks the first time since 2014 that Georgia returns its head coach and offensive coordinator.
“It helps because you’re not learning a whole new system or a whole new playbook,” Michel said. “You just take that and learn it and know it more, knowing what other positions are doing besides yourself. That’ll help in the long run.”
Blazevich let out an emphatic, “Yes,” when asked if there was relief to knowing he’d have the same coaches back this spring.
In previous years, Blazevich spent a ton of down time studying new offenses, whether it was Brian Schottenheimer’s or Chaney’s.
“I’ve compared it to studying for three classes where you have a test tomorrow pretty much every single day. It was lots of time,” Blazevich said. “I would study in between classes, in classes, all that kind of stuff, just to make sure you have it. It took a lot of time. I’m very thankful that’s over.”
Now, Blazevich said the offensive players don’t have to learn anything they are unfamiliar with. That allows for Chaney to add on to what the players already know, with the need of improving an offense that went through plenty of growing pains.
“It saves me a lot of studying, a lot of stress, a lot of time spent away from here learning it,” Blazevich said. “In terms of practically what it can do for the football team, we’re able to take bigger steps forward so it’s less of learning the terminology, learning the ins and outs of ‘what’s this formation?’ We know the basics, we can help the young guys because we’ve been there and we’ve already gone through it all. Now we can take bigger steps going forward on improving.”
Comments