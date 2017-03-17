Davis hopes blistering speed made an impression at pro day

Reggie Davis had one particular goal in mind when at Georgia’s pro day.
“I just wanted to come out here and kill the 40,” he said.
During his career at Georgia, speed was known as his best football trait. And so when it was his turn to run the 40-yard dash, Davis did not disappoint. Davis showcased his blistering speed and was timed by multiple reporters on both of his attempts in the high 4.2 and low 4.3 second range.
Davis said scouts told him he was timed in a range from 4.25 seconds to 4.31 seconds.
While Davis may not be receiving much pre-draft buzz, NFL teams will certainly take notice of his speed, giving him the potential of at least attending a training camp.
“Speed kills,” Davis said.
Davis has been training at Bommarito Performance Center in Davie, Florida, where he said his top 40-yard dash run was laser timed at 4.29 seconds. Therefore, his performance at Georgia’s pro day wasn’t much of a surprise.
But coming from South Florida in an otherwise unseasonably warm winter, he was a bit worried when he realized the week in Athens would feature cold and windy weather. If he was to run outdoors in the elements, his 40 time could be slower than he would like.
Having been accustomed to practicing outside always, he was quickly reminded that Georgia’s pro day would be held inside this year.
“I’m glad we have the indoor facility,” Davis said. “When I first came back from training I thought, this is going to be cold. Then I saw the indoor facility and just brushed everything off and got the jitters out.”
Davis weighed in at 158 pounds, which surprised some of the NFL personnel on hand for the pro day. His weight has fluctuated at Georgia but has never topped more than 172 pounds.
Asked if he doesn’t consume enough food, Davis joked about his high metabolism.
“A couple of people asked me how do I weigh so light, do I not eat? I told them it doesn’t really stick,” Davis said. “They said my ability to run will definitely give me a chance to get in somebody’s camp so I’m looking forward to that.”
After performing the various individual and position drills in front of scouts, Davis joined Isaiah McKenzie in some special teams work, with Falcons assistant Keith Armstrong paying close attention.
In four years at Georgia, Davis compiled 618 receiving yards and two touchdowns. As a kick returner, Davis totaled 998 return yards and also accumulated 251 punt return yards with a touchdown.
After his pro day performance, Davis is hoping he will be able to line up some workouts with pro teams in the near future.
“My agent will tell me if I have anything,” Davis said. “I’m just playing the waiting game.”
