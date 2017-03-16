Despite injury, Kimbrough returns to UGA for pro day in pursuit of NFL

Before leaving the Georgia football program last August, Tim Kimbrough had access to a large weight room, nutrition-packed meals and a top-tier college football training staff.
Kimbrough then left the program before the start of what would have been his senior season. He had a chance to join Eastern Kentucky’s football team, although the FCS program wanted him to redshirt. Kimbrough then made the decision to sit out his senior year and prepare for the NFL draft.
Living back in his hometown of Indianapolis, Kimbrough no longer had those aforementioned training amenities. To stay in shape, he worked out at a local L.A. Fitness. He only recently hired an agent, Richard Katz, who set him up with a personal trainer.
Although he missed a full season of football, Kimbrough’s weight didn’t fluctuate much. He left Georgia at 231 pounds and now weighs 234.
But the time away from a football program made him reconsider his decision. If he could do it over again, Kimbrough would have chosen to attend another school after leaving Georgia.
“I wish I went to a different school,” Kimbrough said. “The only good thing about me not going to a different school is I’ll probably get to go back to school here and get my degree here. That’s the only good thing about it. But I wish I went to a different school and played the next year or this year.”
Kimbrough left Georgia in what he said Wednesday was a “mutual decision.” At the time, it didn’t seem so mutual. Kimbrough initially took to his Twitter account to display displeasure with the coaching staff in what he considered a demotion to the second team.
Kimbrough and the Georgia program have since made up, with head coach Kirby Smart saying he wanted the linebacker to work out at his program’s pro day since he spent three years with the Bulldogs.
“I like for guys who played here to come back,” Smart said. “I told (graduate transfers) Brice (Ramsey) and Reggie (Wilkerson) the same thing. They’ll be able to come back here and work out. I think that’s important. If this is where you played most of your career then I want you to come back and do a pro day here. That was the extent of it.”
Unfortunately for Kimbrough, he was unable to work out for scouts at Georgia’s pro day. Training on his own, he said he was posting 18 reps when benching 225 pounds. But in a recent workout, Kimbrough wanted to go for more than 18.
That’s when he heard a pop. Kimbrough was later diagnosed with a torn left pectoral muscle, which kept him from working out Wednesday.
“I’m very bummed,” Kimbrough said. “I had a great opportunity to come in here and participate and I didn’t get to participate.”
Kimbrough still showed up Wednesday to mingle with scouts and hopefully set up some private workouts. He said he’s talked to about eight teams through phone conversations, email and at Georgia’s pro day. All 32 NFL teams were on hand to see Georgia’s former players work out.
During his three years at Georgia, Kimbrough tallied 99 tackles. During his last season in 2015, Kimbrough logged 67 total tackles, which was third-best on the team.
Kimbrough is hopeful his film impresses scouts and that meetings go well with NFL personnel since he was unable to participate in pro day drills.
“I’m not really sure what my opportunity is,” Kimbrough said. “Hopefully I got a good opportunity being invited here.”
