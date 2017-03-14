Ramsey, Wilkerson to transfer from UGA football program

Quarterback Brice Ramsey and defensive back Reggie Wilkerson have decided to transfer from Georgia.
The program announced the two departures in a statement Tuesday. With Ramsey leaving, Georgia now only has two quarterbacks on scholarship entering spring practice. The other two are rising sophomore Jacob Eason and early enrollee freshman Jake Fromm.
Both Ramsey and Wilkerson are leaving the program as graduate transfers and will be able to play immediately at their next institution as long as they choose a field of study that Georgia does not offer.
Ramsey arrived at Georgia in 2013 as a highly regarded four-star quarterback out of Camden County. But during his time at Georgia, he never started a game and was beat out by Greyson Lambert for the position in 2015. After Lambert started the first game of the 2016 season, Eason stepped in as a starter, with Ramsey serving as a third-string quarterback this past year.
A person with knowledge of the situation said a potential landing spot for Ramsey is North Carolina, although no announcement has been made on where he will transfer to.
In addition to serving as a backup quarterback, Ramsey was started games as Georgia's punter over the past two years. Appearing in 24 games total, Ramsey completed 45-of-74 passes for 582 yards and four touchdowns and punted 45 times for an average of 38.7 yards.
Wilkerson appeared in 20 games since enrolling in 2013, the same year as Ramsey. Both redshirted that first season.
"Our sincerest thanks to both Brice and Reggie for their contributions to the University in general and the Bulldog football program in particular over these past four years," head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "We wish them all the best at their next destination and final season of eligibility."
