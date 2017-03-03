Recruiting notebook: Langham impressed with Georgia visit

Georgia’s recent junior day event proved to be a successful one as another prospect gave it high praise.
Malik Langham, a Huntsville, Alabama, product, enjoyed his trip as the Bulldogs displayed many of the school’s facilities. It was Langham’s first opportunity to travel to Athens after receiving an offer from the program Jan. 26.
“I like the coaches, academic center and hearing some of the current players telling me how they felt about the program,” Langham said. “It was cool to see the basketball team play, and that indoor practice facility is amazing — second to none.”
Langham has offers from 21 teams, including seven from Power 5 programs, despite being rated a three-star recruit by the 247Sports.com composite rankings. In his junior campaign, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound pass rusher collected 64 total tackles and six sacks.
Each offer is still being considered, while Georgia stands near the top of that list. Langham is set to visit Tennessee on Friday and Vanderbilt on March 25. While each programs takes a closer look at the prospect, Langham believes he can bring a skill set of use to the next level.
“In my opinion, I will bring versatility,” Langham said. “In terms of character, I can bring a passion of always working harder than anyone else.”
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has had success in Huntsville as the Bulldogs flipped former James Clemens linebacker Monty Rice’s commitment. Looking to add to the favorable outcome in that area, Georgia turns to defensive line coach Tray Scott to land Langham.
After not having much interaction with Scott’s predecessor — Tracy Rocker — Langham was pleased with what Scott offers as a recruiter.
“Coach Scott was able to show me my weaknesses in my game and give me advice in order to turn them into my strengths,” he said.
Harris feels like Georgia is not showing interest after visit
Baldwin wide receiver Jatavious Harris had a good visit to Georgia, as he was one of the many visitors to the Feb. 18 junior day.
His ultimate hope was that the Bulldogs would give him an offer either on the visit or shortly thereafter, but that hasn’t yet happened. Harris said that he is having intermittent contact with James Coley, but doesn’t think those conversations are gaining much traction.
“I just don’t think Georgia is really interested in me, to be honest,” Harris said.
Harris holds 20 offers and has shown the most interest in South Carolina and Miami. Miami was the first team to offer the 2018 prospect on Nov. 6 of last year.
Harris is a three-star recruit and ranks as the 107th-overall prospect at his position, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. His recruiting has picked up drastically in the past month, and Harris believes that is due to college coaches realizing that he can stretch the field.
Chimedza reveals a list of top schools after once naming Georgia his leader
One of the many highly regarded prospects at the prep powerhouse IMG Academy is drawing plenty of attention from the nation’s top programs. A few of those programs have emerged to the top.
TK Chimedza, a four-star defensive tackle, told The Telegraph in September that Georgia was the leader due to its academic prestige and its professional recruiting style.
While still displaying significant interest in the Bulldogs, Chimedza is also becoming more interested in Duke, Florida State and Oregon. Chimedza is a Gwinnett County native, attending Dacula before transferring to Bradenton, Florida.
Chimedza will visit Georgia once more in March, but the Blue Devils have been able to make their way up the list in recent months. Planning to commit sometime in the Summer, the four schools will have a competition for Chimedza’s services.
“They’ve been communicating really well with me,” Chimedza said. “Duke commit (and Archer product) Taiyon (Palmer) has been in my ear about them.”
