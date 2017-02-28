UGA Football

SEC releases league's Media Days schedule

By Jason Butt

ATHENS

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, along with three of his football players, will meet with reporters on Tuesday, July 11 at this year's rendition of SEC Media Days.

This will be Smart's second time appearing at SEC Media Days as a head coach. He did so last year prior to his first-ever season and is coming off of an 8-5 campaign that ended with a Liberty Bowl win over TCU.

Georgia has yet to announce which players will accompany Smart to Hoover, Alabama for the event. Last year, Georgia brought center Brandon Kublanow, tight end Jeb Blazevich and safety Dominick Sanders. Kublanow graduated but Blazevich and Sanders could potentially return as they'll both be back for their senior seasons.

Joining Georgia on that Tuesday will be Florida, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

Monday, June 10, the first day of SEC Media Days, will feature Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee. Wednesday, July 12 will have Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas A&M. SEC Media Days will conclude Thursday, July 13 with Auburn, Mississippi and South Carolina.

2017 SEC Football Media Days schedule

Monday, July 10

Arkansas – Bret Bielema

LSU – Ed Orgeron

Tennessee – Butch Jones

Tuesday, July 11

Florida – Jim McElwain

Georgia – Kirby Smart  

Miss. State – Dan Mullen

Vanderbilt – Derek Mason

Wednesday, July 12

Alabama – Nick Saban

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Missouri – Barry Odom

Texas A&M – Kevin Sumlin

Thursday, July 13

Auburn – Gus Malzahn

Ole Miss – Hugh Freeze

South Carolina – Will Muschamp

