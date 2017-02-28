SEC releases league's Media Days schedule

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, along with three of his football players, will meet with reporters on Tuesday, July 11 at this year's rendition of SEC Media Days.
This will be Smart's second time appearing at SEC Media Days as a head coach. He did so last year prior to his first-ever season and is coming off of an 8-5 campaign that ended with a Liberty Bowl win over TCU.
Georgia has yet to announce which players will accompany Smart to Hoover, Alabama for the event. Last year, Georgia brought center Brandon Kublanow, tight end Jeb Blazevich and safety Dominick Sanders. Kublanow graduated but Blazevich and Sanders could potentially return as they'll both be back for their senior seasons.
Joining Georgia on that Tuesday will be Florida, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.
Monday, June 10, the first day of SEC Media Days, will feature Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee. Wednesday, July 12 will have Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas A&M. SEC Media Days will conclude Thursday, July 13 with Auburn, Mississippi and South Carolina.
2017 SEC Football Media Days schedule
Monday, July 10
Arkansas – Bret Bielema
LSU – Ed Orgeron
Tennessee – Butch Jones
Tuesday, July 11
Florida – Jim McElwain
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Miss. State – Dan Mullen
Vanderbilt – Derek Mason
Wednesday, July 12
Alabama – Nick Saban
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Missouri – Barry Odom
Texas A&M – Kevin Sumlin
Thursday, July 13
Auburn – Gus Malzahn
Ole Miss – Hugh Freeze
South Carolina – Will Muschamp
