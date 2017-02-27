A UGA key defender may miss practice time this spring

Georgia inside linebacker Roquan Smith could miss spring practice due to a recent surgical procedure on his pectoral muscle.
If the injury forces Smith to sit out the spring, it would be the second year in a row he has been limited during this time of the year. Smith was originally deemed out of last year's spring practice following wrist surgery but was able to participate in a limited fashion while wearing a black non-contact jersey.
Smith even participated in a few plays at last year's G-Day intrasquad scrimmage but thudded on the field instead of tackling to the ground.
The news on Smith's pectoral muscle injury was first reported by DawgPost.com.
Smith emerged as one of Georgia's top defenders during his sophomore season in 2016. He led Georgia in total tackles with 95, with five of those coming for a loss. Smith played in each of Georgia's 13 games, which included 10 starts.
Georgia is already slated to be without defensive tackle Trenton Thompson during spring practice. Thompson is receiving treatment for an undisclosed medical issue after it was revealed he was hospitalized last Thursday. Thompson was Georgia's third-leading tackler in 2016 with 56 tackles.
The Bulldogs haven't released their spring practice schedule yet. As usual, Georgia will participate in 15 total practices before this year's G-Day game, which is scheduled for April 22.
