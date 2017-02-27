Georgia emerges as top contender for Mikel Jones

It’s not a short trip from Athens to the Miami area, but it has become quite the pipeline for Georgia as south Florida prospects continue to show interest in the Bulldogs’ program.
The Bulldogs landed Latavious Brini from Hialeah, Florida, for the 2017 class and now have their eyes set on one of his younger teammates. Mikel Jones, an outside linebacker from Mater Academy Charter School, received an offer from Georgia on Feb. 1 and was impressed after making the trip to campus on Feb. 18.
“I absolutely loved the trip. It was way more than what I expected,” Jones said. “I loved everything from seeing the campus for the first time to meeting all of the coaches. Everything and everyone was so real. I really enjoyed being up there (this weekend). It was the best visit I’ve been on so far.”
It was the first traditional visit for Jones, so the Bulldogs didn’t have a lot to compete against, outside of camps at Clemson, South Carolina, Miami, Florida and Florida State. Jones will continue the recruiting process in March with trips to spring practice, as he and his position coach at Mater Academy, Jeff Pond, plan to visit Clemson once more along with LSU.
Jones was in attendance for Georgia’s junior day festivities, which gave a lot of 2019 prospects their first look at what the program has to offer. The weekend consisted of trips to the numerous football facilities, including the new indoor practice field, and allowed for more of an in-depth conversation with primary recruiters. The recruits also visited Stegeman Coliseum for a sold-out basketball game between Georgia and Kentucky. Jones and others spoke highly of the game as the Bulldogs were closely competing with the Wildcats before narrowly falling.
Georgia wide receivers coach James Coley, a Miami native, first reached out to Jones. After gaining initial interest, Georgia turned to inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann to assume that duty. Schumann has given the young prospect a good idea of the program.
“He’s a great person, and he’s really watched and analyzed my film and knows what I’m good and not too good at,” Jones said. “Since it wasn’t so many of us, we had a lot of time to talk and get to know each other. Coach Schumann also knows a lot about football too. He can explain everything he does and why he does it.”
Jones said that Georgia would be in his top three but doesn’t have his list completely set at this time. Clemson is also a top contender, and the list is subject to change as the recruiting interest expands.
The Bulldogs worked hard on Brini as he signed his national letter-of-intent in the final moments on National Signing Day. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Coley were integral in landing the three-star defensive back. Now Brini is focused on his teammate, luring Jones to play alongside him, and the two have built a significant bond at the prep level.
“We’re pretty cool. We see each other outside of school and football to chill sometimes with other teammates,” Jones said. “We were together for the Super Bowl. The only time we don’t get along is when he goes to Georgia and don’t bring me any gear back.”
Georgia 2018 commitment Donovan Georges out of Champagnat Catholic in Hialeah is also working on Jones. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, the rising junior already holds eight offers, six of which are from Power 5 programs.
Jones is a four-star recruit, ranked as the third-overall outside linebacker for 2019, according to the 247Sports.com rankings. Pond, who has played a role in developing Jones’ game, raves about what he has to offer.
“Mikel has a high motor and coaching is always easier when your best player is the hardest worker on the team,” Pond said. “He’s the ultimate game-play wrecker and reads keys well. His pass rushing skills are natural, as he has 12 sacks as a freshman. He’s a finisher and has another gear as he closes on the football. He knows how to get people on the turf when he gets there.”
