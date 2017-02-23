Georgia’s Thompson hospitalized Thursday overnight, withdraws from spring classes

0:48 Casey Woodcock was solid on both ends of the court for Stratford Pause

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this'

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

8:50 GBI announces murder arrest in Tara Grinstead case

1:25 Bibb County's 4th homicide in 2017

1:36 "It never goes away," Ocilla man said of Grinstead's disappearance