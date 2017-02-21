Johnson drawn to Georgia by family ties and close relationships

Georgia is working its Florida pipeline once again, and one of the program’s highest priorities has plenty of connections to Athens, despite being an out-of-state prospect.
Tyreke Johnson, a five-star athlete out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, is still openly looking at college programs. While he won’t release his top options, Johnson told The Telegraph that the Bulldogs “are in the mix.” Based on interest displayed on social media networks, UCLA and USC are also in a favorable position for his services.
Georgia is one of the programs that is closest proximity for Johnson, aside from Florida State, which was one of the first programs to offer the versatile defensive back. Along with the new facilities the Bulldogs have introduced, such as the indoor practice facility, the recent work by head coach Kirby Smart and staff is of appeal.
“I like Georgia because of its previous recruiting class and how they are just a couple pieces away from being great,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s dialogue is mainly through Georgia’s inside linebackers coach — despite being targeted as a defensive back — and one of Smart’s first hires.
Glenn Schumann, the 26-year-old who jumped from Alabama’s director of player personnel to an on-field role nearly immediately after Smart made the move back to his alma mater, has been one of Georgia’s most integral recruiters. For Johnson, it’s easy for him to see why.
“He’s a pretty straight up guy and will tell you things straight up. He tells me the opportunity that is available at Georgia,” Johnson said.
Georgia also presents multiple ties for Johnson, in which each connection has attempted to play a role in bringing him to Athens.
It’s first a family association for Johnson as his cousin, reserve safety Reggie Wilkerson, is set to spend his fifth season with the program. Both being products of the central Florida area, Wilkerson can convey both advantages and disadvantages of playing out-of-state.
In the Smart era, it has shown that family ties have paid off as Grayson athlete Deangelo Gibbs is set to play alongside his cousin J.R. Reed, who will also begin his career with the Bulldogs as an undergraduate transfer from Tulsa. While Johnson and Wilkerson most likely won’t play together, the veteran Georgia defensive back still gives some advice to his younger cousin.
“He just tells me to do what’s best for myself,” Johnson said. “Also, he tells me that he loved his experience at Georgia and thinks that I will as well.”
Johnson’s second strong relationship comes from Richard LeCounte, a player that nearly every Georgia fan has heard of. His recruiting efforts were rampant in 2017 – and eventually integral to Georgia building its future.
Despite being enrolled for over two months at Georgia, he hasn’t stopped trying to build upon the base set by the 2017 class. LeCounte, a Liberty County native, is in close proximity to Johnson, and is once again trying to drive another top-tier recruit to Athens by giving him a strong pitch.
“Richie, that’s my brother,” Johnson said. “We have known each other forever. He tells me to come be the leader at Georgia”
Johnson’s recruiting interests are spread all over the map, with schools in Georgia, Florida and on the west coast all having a legitimate chance for his services.
Planning to commit sometime during the upcoming football season, proximity to his home in Jacksonville isn’t of the highest priorities.
“Being in-state doesn’t matter to me,” Johnson said. “It’s strictly business, and it’s about having a home feeling and a chance at a great degree.”
Johnson is one of the nation’s most highly pursued prospects, which was proven by being named one of 12 finalists to “The Opening” finals after a strong performance at the Orlando regional on Feb. 19 – an event hosted in Oregon by Nike which showcases the best talent in 2018.
The 6-foot-1, 177-pound defensive back also holds a significant total of 25 offers and is given a high grade by 247Sports.com’s composite recruiting rankings. Johnson ranks as the 16th-overall player nationally for the class and the second-best “safety” amongst that group.
Johnson also played a key role in sending Trinity Christian – one of Florida’s powerhouse prep programs – to an 11-3 record and a Florida High School Athletic Association 3A state championship. After collecting 32 total tackles, one interception and nine pass deflections in his junior campaign, Johnson believes the success can translate itself to the next level.
“I’ll bring a long, fast and physical cornerback,” Johnson said. “I can play multiple positions, such as a returner and contribute on both sides of the ball.”
