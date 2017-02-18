Haselwood, a top wide receiver nationally, feels ‘love’ from Georgia

Georgia is jumping out to a quick start for its 2019 class, and one of its biggest targets speaks highly of the program.
Jadon Haselwood, an in-state wide receiver product, has narrowed his list of contenders to Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee. Although it will be quite some time before Haselwood will be able to sign his national letter-of-intent, he plans to announce a decision fairly soon.
Haselwood’s plan was to make the trip from Cedar Grove to Athens to visit campus Saturday as a part of Georgia’s junior day festivities. This will not be the first trip to Georgia’s campus for the top-tier playmaker, and the atmosphere that surrounds the football program has put the Bulldogs into his final contenders
“It’s my hometown school, of course,” Haselwood said. “Every time I go there, it’s all love from everyone. It’s not just from the coaches, but from the fans as well.”
As the Kirby Smart tenure progresses, it is evident that Georgia is creating a few recruiting pipelines. For the 2017 class, it was evident with Pace Academy and Cedar Grove as the Bulldogs landed two prospects from each high school. Two classes later, Cedar Grove pops up again and Haselwood will continue to be heavily pursued by Smart and wide receivers coach James Coley.
Smart scouted the Atlanta-area football program and landed offensive linemen Netori Johnson and Justin Shaffer. Those two are slated to have big roles for the Bulldogs in the near future and Coley is working to add physicality in another offensive area, wide receiver.
It has been Georgia’s weakness in previous seasons as smaller playmakers have been placed into roles meant for bigger players, especially in the SEC. Haselwood, at 6-foot-3, can fit those needs if he chooses to play in Athens.
Jimmy Smith, Cedar Grove’s head coach, sees potential in his playmaker, especially given that he will have two more seasons to develop Haselwood. The rising junior is a two-way player for the Saints, and played an integral part on both sides en route to a GHSA 3A state championship title.
“Jadon has potential to be the best wide receiver to come out of Cedar Grove, and probably even the state of Georgia in a long time,” Smith said. “The funny thing is that he’s also great at safety, and amazingly a great return man also. He is quick, fast, elusive and smooth in his routes. He’s good after the catch and has good size.”
In his sophomore campaign, Haselwood only registered stats for seven games but made a difference, despite a shorter workload. He amassed 432 yards and eight touchdowns on 19 receptions. According to the 247Sports.com rankings, Haselwood ranks as the second-overall wide receiver nationally and the third-overall prospect in the state of Georgia for 2019.
Haselwood could be the next piece to a future class that holds a lot of interest and has potential to be another solid one for Smart and company. At this time, the Bulldogs have two committed prospects – offensive tackle Luke Griffin and weak-side defensive end Nolan Smith.
