Haselwood, a top wide receiver nationally, feels ‘love’ from Georgia

1:09 Man charged in girlfriend’s killing asks in court if he can “talk to somebody about mental health” Pause

0:53 Bibb County has "greater need" for good teachers, prospective parapro says

0:49 Man found guilty of gun charges in community center shooting asks for mercy

0:23 Telegraph recently talked to man wanted for killing girlfriend

2:31 Cherry Blossom's littlest royals

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

1:24 "We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her."

2:01 "I wouldn't change it for the world," former deputy says of paralysis