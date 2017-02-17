Report: Georgia hires JUCO assistant to offensive coaching staff

Georgia has reportedly hiring a new offensive assistant to its coaching staff.
According to FootballScoop.com, the Bulldogs will bring William Peagler on as a graduate assistant to help with the offensive line. Peagler was previously working as the offensive line coach at Itawamba Community College.
Peagler was part of an offensive coaching staff at Itawamba that scored a lot of points scored 36.1 points per game in 2016, which ranked 16th nationally in the NJCAA. Itawamba also averaged NJCAA second-bests in passing yards (393.9) and rushing yards (169.3).
Before coaching Itawamba's offensive line, Peagler was on staff at Minnesota as an offensive quality control coach focusing on the offensive line. Peagler also had stints at Jones County Community College (offensive coordinator, offensive line coach), Olive Branch High School (offensive line coach), Coffeyville Community College (run-game coordinator) and Louisiana-Lafayette (offensive quality control/graduate assistant).
Peagler attended Clemson and graduated with a sport management degree in 2010. He was a student assistant with the Clemson football team from 2006-09. His first job after college was coaching tight ends at Valdosta State in 2010.
This position Peagler is taking was previously held by former Georgia graduate assistant D.J. Looney. Looney left last week to take a job at Mississippi State coaching offensive tackles and tight ends.
