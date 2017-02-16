Chatman awaits formal meeting with Tray Scott, looks for Georgia offer

Newly-hired defensive line coach Tray Scott is already making the rounds on the recruiting trail as Georgia looks to grow its 2018 class.
Scott took to social media nearly three months after his last tweet, while on staff at Mississippi, and said he’s “looking for a few good Dawgs.” One of those would apparently be Rome defensive end Jamarcus Chatman.
The up-and-coming northwest Georgia product doesn’t have an offer from the Bulldogs but already sees a difference in terms of interest shown from Scott’s predecessor.
“We spoke on the phone recently and it went well,” Chatman said. “(Former defensive line coach) Tracy Rocker wasn’t really interested and told me that I had to come to a camp. Coach Scott doesn’t seem that way and he just wants to meet me.”
Chatman and Scott will have the chance to do so as the three-star defensive end takes his second trip to Athens. Jamarcus’ older brother, Jamar Chatman, also saw the lack of interest from Rocker and indicated that it was due to a lack of communication. He said that Jamarcus is in search of his offer from the Bulldogs and that Scott has “reached out big time.”
Chatman holds 24 offers, some of which are from ACC and Big Ten programs. The interest in the 6-foot-3 pass rusher was sparked by a dominant performance in the GHSA 5A state championship victory against Buford in December. The Bulldogs would be his first offer within the SEC and he would have plenty of thought of staying in-state to play in Athens.
“I wish Georgia would have offered me the first time,” Chatman said lightly. “It would certainly mean a lot because I would have good education and another chance to play with my brother. Georgia would definitely be close to leading for me.”
The brother Chatman is referring to is Rome outside linebacker Adam Anderson, who committed to Georgia’s program on Aug. 5. Anderson and Chatman have played alongside each other since the sixth grade and the bond between the two is extremely close.
Georgia has displayed patterns of recruiting multiple players from the same school – Rome, Pace Academy, Stockbridge and others. The relationships between the targeted prospects enables the coaching staff to use as a recruiting pitch. It’s something foreseen for Anderson and Chatman as the two have looked to play at the collegiate level for quite some time.
“(It would mean a lot to play together again) because we’ve always been able to improve together,” Anderson said. “We’re like brothers and we’re always pushing each other, whether it be on the field or in the books.”
Auburn leads for Quindarious Monday, Georgia well in mix
Georgia is in pursuit of an in-state athlete, but it will have to compete with conference rivals for his services.
Quindarious Monday, out of Carver-Atlanta, has narrowed his pursuit to six schools: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Georgia and Tennessee. There is significant expectation for Monday to play with the Bulldogs, but Auburn holds the current lead.
“They’ve shown more love since day one,” Monday said. “Even from (head coach) Gus (Malzahn) and defensive backs coach Greg Brown, and I love how they interact.”
With Georgia, Monday plans to visit the program soon, although the date is unknown. Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee has maintained the most frequent contact with Monday, who expresses that the Bulldogs would like to have Monday’s services on the roster.
“At this time, he’s really the only one who interacts with me, and the only one I talk to,” Monday said.
