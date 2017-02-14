Smart: 'There wasn’t one day that Quentin Moses didn’t give his all. What a special young man'

Quentin Moses played a major part of Georgia's 2005 SEC Championship team.
He totaled 11.5 sacks that season and terrorized quarterbacks with his length and quickness. One assistant coach on that year's team remembered just how powerful Moses was not only in games but each day in practice.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart served as the running backs coach that year, with his position group facing Moses each day in preparation for the week's game. He got to know and see Moses up close and came to enjoy his company.
Waking up Sunday, Smart learned that Moses died in a Monroe house fire at the age of 33. He reflected upon Moses' life while speaking at the Macon Touchdown Club's annual jamboree.
"We went against Quentin every day," Smart said. "There wasn’t one day that Quentin Moses didn’t give his all. What a special young man."
Moses was selected in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders. Released by the franchise after training camp, Moses latched on to the Miami Dolphins from 2007-10. Following his NFL career, Moses became an assistant coach at Reinhardt University.
Smart called the news "tragic" and that Moses displayed "one of the brightest smiles I've ever seen."
"He’s no longer with us. It makes you realize how things go full circle and how brief life can be at times," Smart said. "It really hits home when that happens. You can’t take things for granted. You can’t take one day for granted. Every day you’re given – Valentine’s Day or any other day – you realize the importance of that. You may impact someone’s life that will last forever. You may change somebody’s life."
Comments