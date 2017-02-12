Former UGA football player Quentin Moses dies in house fire

Former Georgia defensive lineman Quentin Moses died in a house fire in Monroe early Sunday morning, the Walton Tribune first reported.
Moses was one of three people who died at the scene of the fire. Moses was found unconscious and moved to Clearview Regional Medical Center before being pronounced dead. Moses was 33 years old.
Andria Goddard, 31, and Jasmine Goddard, 10, were the other two people found dead at the home, located at 417 Shamrock Drive.
Moses played football at Georgia from 2002-06 and was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the 2007 NFL draft. Moses spent most of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, which was from 2007-10. In 2005 at Georgia, Moses recorded 11.5 sacks and 44 total tackles.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacted to Moses' death on his Twitter account.
"Very saddened to learn of the tragic death this morning of Quentin Moses," Smart wrote. "Thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this difficult time."
Moses was a native Athenian and attended high school at Cedar Shoals. Since 2011, Moses was working as an assistant football coach at NAIA school Reinhardt University.
Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity issued a statement on behalf UGA upon learning the news of Moses' death.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Quentin's family," McGarity said. "We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news. Quentin was an outstanding representative of not only the University of Georgia but also his hometown of Athens. On behalf of UGA Athletics, we extend our most sincere condolences to his family."
