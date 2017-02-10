Tickets still available for Kirby Smart’s Macon Touchdown Club jamboree appearance

A limited number of tickets are still being sold for Monday’s Macon Touchdown Club jamboree, featuring Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
The jamboree is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start Monday at The Methodist Home. Tickets, which will not be sold at the door, are available by contacting Russell Deese at 550-0524.
The event honors a number of Middle Georgia football players and coaches. In addition to awards presented annually, the club will recognize former Northeast head coach Bruce Mullen, who announced his retirement from coaching following the 2016 season.
Smart is appearing for the second straight year.
Comments