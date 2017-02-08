Georgia added two prospects to defensive line unit high in numbers

2:56 Bleckley County principal Trey Belflower has a new head football coach Pause

0:07 Watch this dunk from a one-armed 8th grade basketball stand-out

2:52 Harlem Globetrotter tries near impossible shot. And nails it

2:30 Peach County brothers sign with Troy

2:36 Woman who ran over her boyfriend, killing him, listens to 911 call

4:22 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of a stolen NFL jersey and a ruckus with a chicken-eating dog

2:01 Parents tackle tough questions about race in schools

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes