Long on recovering from knee injury: 'Rehab is going great and I'm still working hard'

Punter Marshall Long took the time to thank Georgia's fan base for checking in on him during the recovery process for his knee injury.
Long dislocated his knee during practice leading up to Georgia's 13-7 win over Auburn. It was the only injury sustained by a Georgia player that resulted in a season-ending diagnosis.
In a tweet on his personal account, Long said he's rehabbing well and progressing nicely. He had surgery a week after sustaining the injury, with head coach Kirby Smart previously stating he should be ready for the start of the 2017 season.
"Rehab is going great and I'm still working hard everyday to get back to where I was and to have a great sophomore year," Long wrote. "I'm beyond grateful for the phenomenal training staff here at UGA."
Dear Dawg Nation, pic.twitter.com/drJpeTEnOc— Marshall Long (@marshall_long) February 3, 2017
Long will have some competition when he does return. Georgia added Columbia graduate transfer Cameron Nizialek to the roster and is also welcoming Wofford graduate transfer David Marvin, a place-kicker and punter, on scholarship in a blueshirt situation.
Georgia long snapper Koby Pyrz followed Long's tweet with a funny one of his own.
@marshall_long No interviews until further notice pic.twitter.com/XEFbJG3u3L— Koby(@theugasnapper49) February 3, 2017
Comments