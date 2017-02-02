Alabama leads the way again in SEC recruiting

Alabama
Number of signees: 29
By position: QB (2), RB (2), WR (4), TE (2), OL (5), DL (4), LB (4), S (2), CB (1), K (1), LS (1), ATH (1)
By state: Alabama, (8), Florida (8), Louisiana (4), Texas (3), California (2), Hawaii (1), Georgia (1), Mississippi (1), Kentucky (1)
Star of the class: Najee Harris, running back — Harris was once the nation’s top overall prospect, rushing for more than 2,200 yards in each of his final three prep seasons.
Arkansas
Number of signees: 24
By position: QB (1), RB (2), WR (4), TE (1), OL (3), DL (2), LB (3), S (2), CB (3), ATH (3)
By state: Mississippi (2), Alabama (1), Illinois (1), Arkansas (5), Oklahoma (3), Missouri (1), Florida (2), Georgia (1), Texas (2), Arizona (1), Tennessee (1), Louisiana (3), California (1)
Star of the class: Chevin Calloway, cornerback — Arkansas’ highest-rated member of the class came after a decision that came down to National Signing Day. Calloway chose Arkansas over Iowa and 30 other offers.
Auburn
Number of signees: 23
By position: QB (1), RB (2), WR (1), TE (2), OL (3), DL (3), LB (3), S (2), CB (1), K (1), LS (1), ATH (3)
By state: Alabama (10), Georgia (6), Florida (3), Colorado (1), District of Columbia (1), Illinois (1), Texas (1)
Star of the class: Jarrett Stidham, quarterback — Auburn got its biggest boost of the 2017 class from the junior college quarterback, who used to start at Baylor. The Tigers had trouble finding an answer under center, and Stidham should solidify that position.
Florida
Number of signees: 22
By position: ATH (2), CB (2), DL (3), LB (4), OL (3), QB (1), RB (2), S (2), TE (1), WR (2)
By state: Virginia (2), Alabama (1), Florida (16), North Carolina (1), Texas (1), Louisiana (1)
Star of the class: Tedarrell Slaton, offensive guard — Florida’s highest-rated commitment came at a size of 360 pounds, and that size is vital to be successful in the SEC. Georgia was also in the running for Slaton, but Florida prevailed after staying in contact with the in-state product throughout the recruiting process.
Kentucky
Number of signees: 24
By position: ATH (2), CB (4), DL (7), OL (2), QB (2), RB (1), S (1), WR (3)
By state: Ohio (7), Florida (8), Georgia (2), Maryland (2), Tennessee (1), Indiana (1), Kentucky (2), Oklahoma (1)
Star of the class: Lynn Bowden, athlete — The Wildcats’ best recruit is a versatile one, with a skill set as both a quarterback and a slot receiver. Bowden committed to Kentucky on Jan. 13.
LSU
Number of signees: 23
By position: ATH (2), CB (1), DL (5), FB (1), LB (2), OL (4), QB (2), RB (2), S (2), WR (2)
By state: Tennessee (2), Louisiana (9), Texas (5), Alabama (2), Georgia (2), Mississippi (2), Florida (1), West Virginia (1)
Star of the class: Jacoby Stevens, safety — The Tigers had their biggest target already on-campus before signing day. Stevens is one of the nation’s top defensive back prospects and could be slated to make an immediate impact.
Mississippi
Number of signees: 21
By position: ATH (2), CB (1), DL (3), LB (5), OL (3), QB (2), RB (1), S (2), WR (2)
By state: Georgia (4), Tennessee (1), Mississippi (6), Florida (2), Texas (2), Louisiana (2), Alabama (2), New Mexico (1), Virginia (1)
Star of the class: Breon Dixon, linebacker — The Rebels’ found their star prospect from Georgia, at a powerhouse which has produced Division I talent. Dixon will join high school teammate Tony Gray in Oxford.
Mississippi State
Number of signees: 24
By position: CB (2), DL (7), LB (3), K (1), OL (5), QB (1), RB (1), S (3), WR (1)
By state: Michigan (1), Georgia (4), Mississippi (11), North Carolina (1), Colorado (1), Florida (2), Louisiana (2), Tennessee (2)
Star of the class: Chauncey Rivers, defensive end — Mississippi State landed one of its best products from the junior college ranks. Rivers was dismissed at Georgia prior to spending a year at East Mississippi Community College.
Missouri
Number of signees: 24
By position: ATH (2), CB (1), DL (6), OL (5), LB (2), QB (1), RB (3), S (2), TE (1), WR (1)
By state: Arkansas (1), Canada (1), Georgia (2), New Jersey (1), Illinois (1), Texas (5), Pennsylvania (1), Indiana (2), Michigan (2), North Carolina (1), Missouri (1), Louisiana (3), Alabama (1), Tennessee (1), Florida (2)
Star of the class: Taylor Powell, quarterback — Missouri may have found its quarterback of the future after Drew Lock finishes his career. Powell, an Arkansas product, is the Tigers’ highest-rated recruit.
South Carolina
Number of signees: 24
By position: ATH (1), CB (4), DL (5), LB (3), OL (5), QB (1), S (1), TE (1), WR (3)
By state: North Carolina (3), Florida (2), Georgia (6), California (1), South Carolina (11), Tennessee (1)
Star of the class: Jamyest Williams, cornerback — The Gamecocks landed their best prospect out of Grayson, but it was far from a guarantee. Williams was considering flipping to Georgia as his decision neared.
Tennessee
Number of signees: 27
By position: ATH (1), CB (2), DL (5), LB (4), K (1), OL (3), QB (1), RB (3), S (3), TE (1), WR (3)
By state: Tennessee (7), Louisiana (3), Virginia (2), West Virginia (1), Florida (7), North Carolina (1), Mississippi (1), Texas (1), Georgia (3), Alabama (1)
Star of the class: Trey Smith, offensive lineman — Smith sits near the top in terms of the nation’s offensive line recruits, and the Volunteers were able to keep him in-state.
Texas A&M
Number of signees: 27
By position: ATH (3), DL (5), LB (2), OL (5), QB (2), RB (1), S (3), TE (2), WR (4)
By state: Texas (20), District of Columbia (1), Oklahoma (1), Florida (3), Louisiana (2)
Star of the class: Kellen Mond, quarterback — The Aggies landed the second-overall dual-threat quarterback in the nation, who will compete for a starting role after the departure of Trevor Knight.
Vanderbilt
Number of signees: 20
By position: CB (2), DL (4), LB (5), OL (4), QB (1), RB (1), S (1), WR (2)
By state: Florida (3), Hawaii (2), Georgia (4), Alabama (3), Utah (1), California (1), Texas (2), North Carolina (1), Indiana (1), Tennessee (2), Virginia (1)
Star of the class: Dayo Odeyingbo, linebacker — The Commodores’ lone four-star prospect is a defensive end out of Texas.
