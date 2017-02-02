Alabama leads the way again in SEC recruiting

2:52 Harlem Globetrotter tries near impossible shot. And nails it Pause

1:00 FPD center McBride works for spot in Mercer signing class

1:10 Gibbs talks about his adjustment to college life

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

2:50 Northside's Tobias Oliver is ready for The Flats

5:05 The Ivy League has called Northside's Jaylan Sandifer

2:30 Peach County brothers sign with Troy

1:14 Cordele TV man plays paparazzi in "I, Tonya"

1:53 Three generations of women, marching on Washington