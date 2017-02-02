With cornerback additions in recruiting class, Georgia may have decision to make with Hardman

Kirby Smart smiled a little, signaling that the question he received had an interesting premise.
With the cornerback talent added in the recruiting class of 2017, to go with Malkom Parrish, Deandre Baker and Tyrique McGhee all returning, could former five-star prospect Mecole Hardman be given a look on offense this offseason?
"That's certainly a good thought," Smart said.
In fact, moving Hardman to the offensive side of the ball is something Georgia's coaching staff has discussed among themselves. In high school, Hardman's electricity with the football in his hands helped earn him five-star status. And there is a void at slot receiver with Isaiah McKenzie bypassing his final year of eligibility for the NFL draft.
But it does appear Smart and the Georgia coaching staff would like to see how the competition plays out at cornerback before making a position switch that drastic. As of now, Hardman is a cornerback, considering he practiced an entire freshman season at the position.
And Georgia doesn't appear to be in a rush to move Hardman just because it signed five cornerbacks in a recruiting class.
"It’s been talked about. The problem we have right now is we have a deficient team at corner and Mecole Hardman can play it," Smart said. "We’ve got four guys for the spring. So it’s not a situation where we are going to be able to throw guys out there at corner and move him around. He was developing nicely at corner and we want him to continue to do that."
Ahead of Hardman on Georgia's depth chart entering the spring are the aforementioned three corners in Parrish, Baker and McGhee. Joining the program at corner in the summer will be William Poole, Tray Bishop, Latavious Brini, Ameer Speed and Eric Stokes.
It does appear Hardman will get every opportunity at cornerback, the position he preferred to play as a freshman. But if he is unable to crack the first team, the possibility of moving to offense is something Georgia will evidently consider.
"We’ll have to find ways to get Mecole the ball or use him more on defense because he’s certainly a more skilled athlete," Smart said.
