Georgia showed 'consistent relationship' with Brini, Murchison explains why he's not a Bulldog

1:10 Gibbs talks about his adjustment to college life Pause

5:05 The Ivy League has called Northside's Jaylan Sandifer

3:13 Judge overrules attorney for teen charged with murder of Sam Poss

0:45 Street Party returns to Cherry Blossom Festival

1:14 Cordele TV man plays paparazzi in "I, Tonya"

9:40 Slain Peach officers honored at state Legislature

3:26 Teens charged in killing of 18-year-old Sam Poss in court

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:21 Wesleyan responds to hate messages left in dorm