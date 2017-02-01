Brini commits to Georgia for the second time

Latavious Brini is a Bulldog again.
Previously pledged to Georgia for three months, it seemed like the two had parted ways following his decommitment on Oct. 6, 2016. But once the dead period ended following the 2016 college football season, Georgia and Brini connected again.
And on National Signing Day, Brini committed to the Bulldogs again during a ceremony at Mater Academy in Hialeah, Florida, giving Georgia its third cornerback for the day.
Georgia began the day with only William Poole and Tray Bishop at corner. Brini then followed Eric Stokes and Ameer Speed as cornerback commits, giving the Bulldogs five at the position.
Brini is the 26th player to commit to Georgia's recruiting class.
