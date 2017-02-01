Blount and Thomas set to continue playing career together at Georgia

Prior to his junior year, Trey Blount transferred from Hillgrove High School to Pace Academy and met Andrew Thomas on the Knights’ football team.
Not only do the two high school standouts play on the same side of the ball, but they also had the opportunity to build a strong relationship.
"We’ve gotten really close over these couple of years," Blount said. "I would definitely consider him to be one of my best friends and I can go to him for advice, really about anything."
Now, Blount and Thomas get to continue that bond both on and away from the football field.
The two Pace Academy teammates were among the first to send in their letters-of-intent. Georgia announced Thomas’ addition at 8:09 a.m. and Blount was nearly immediately after at 8:12 a.m.
"I can’t wait to play with my brother," Thomas said. "We are just ready to do our best to try to get on the field early and contribute to an explosive offense."
Thomas committed to Georgia in July as a part of The Opening festivities, a football skills event hosted by Nike. From then on, he has shown loyalty to his commitment and has exhausted efforts to recruit other potential Bulldogs while being known as a quiet guy.
Georgia has six committed linemen in Thomas, D’Marcus Hayes, Isaiah Wilson, Netori Johnson, D’Antne Demery and Justin Shaffer. The Bulldogs had three offensive linemen graduate at the conclusion of last season, so offensive line coach Sam Pittman made sure to target top-tier prospects in an effort to rejuvenate the position group.
The recruiting haul shows that the Bulldogs have done so, and the focal point is on five-star tackle Isaiah Wilson who committed on Dec. 16. But Thomas is arguably the second-best prospect in the group and could be an immediate difference-maker.
"This is probably one of the most exciting times of my life," Thomas said. "It’s such a great opportunity that many people don’t get. I’m ready to go work as hard as I can to get an opportunity to play next year."
Blount added: "It’s a dream come true since I come from a household that was nothing but Georgia fans until I took my first breath."
Georgia landed Blount exactly a year from when he signed, Feb. 1, 2016. The 6-foot-2 playmaker can provide some size that Georgia has lacked in previous seasons, with its tallest receiver currently being Javon Wims at 6-foot-4.
Due to committing early, Blount may have gotten lost in the recruiting frenzy that comes with highly-regarded prospects still having decisions to make and Georgia’s fan base placed a focus on those players. Nonetheless, Blount joins a group of receivers including Mark Webb Jr., Matt Landers and early-enrollee Jeremiah Holloman.
Bulldogs’ signee William Poole III recently deemed Blount to be the most underrated player in the 2017 class, and Blount explains what type of skill set he can bring to the field.
"I’m a receiver that can not only catch balls on the intermediate routes, but can stretch the field vertically," Blount said. "I’m the type that can catch 50-50 jump balls and keep the chains moving on third down."
Georgia visited Pace Academy frequently to land Blount and Thomas, and the Bulldogs may not be done yet. Jamaree Salyer, a five-star offensive lineman in the 2018 class, shows significant interest in Georgia and has a long-standing relationship with Thomas.
"I don’t push Jamaree that hard," Thomas said. "I believe he will make a decision that is best for him and his family. If he does choose Georgia, I will be very excited. We have been playing since middle school, so that would be crazy (to continue it)."
Comments