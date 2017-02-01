Georgia loses potential five-star commit to Michigan

A commitment, decommitment, and finally a signature on National Signing Day to make his future official.
Aubrey Solomon, a five-star defensive tackle out of Lee County High, signed his name to a letter-of-intent to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan, spurning Alabama, Georgia, and Southern Cal.
An original Michigan commit, Solomon announced just as his senior season was kicking off, that he would be opening his recruitment back up. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh made one last recruiting pitch a week ago on an in-home visit. During that visit, Solomon’s family took Harbaugh and his staff to a local go-cart and mini golf facility.
Solomon lived up to every bit of his five-star ranking over the course of his career at Lee County. In his time there, Solomon was named a U.S. Army All American, the area player of the year, was named to the All-State first team, and was the Region 1-AAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year. On the field, Solomon was dominant, recording 75 tackles, 11 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hurries, and caused three fumbles.
