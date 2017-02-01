Georgia adds Speed to cornerback group

Before the 9 a.m. hour hit, Georgia picked up a second cornerback commit who was previously undecided.
Sandalwood (Jacksonville, Florida) cornerback Ameer Speed announced early Wednesday morning that he will attend Georgia to continue his college football career. Speed chose the Bulldogs over Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Michigan State and Oregon.
Speed fits the mold of the bigger cornerbacks head coach Kirby Smart wants to implement on defense. Speed checks in at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. He's considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports.com composite, and is the 41st-ranked cornerback in the country.
Speed was among those who visited Georgia on Jan. 20 and came away impressed enough to ultimately commit to the Bulldogs. Speed was considered a one-time Virginia Tech lean.
Comments