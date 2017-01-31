Mark Webb Jr. no longer a firm commit, will choose between Georgia and Penn State

Another one of Georgia’s committed prospects has gained interest from another program and is split between two schools.
Mark Webb Jr., out of Archbishop Wood Catholic High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania, will decide between Georgia and Penn State, his father Mark Webb Sr. told The Telegraph late Tuesday.
The elder Webb had taken to social media to post photos from his son’s visit to Happy Valley, which possibly indicated that there was no longer a solid commitment to the Bulldogs for the four-star playmaker. Webb Jr. committed to Georgia on Sept. 16, shortly after his cousin D’Andre Swift gave his pledge to the Bulldogs on Sept. 1.
After the younger Webb’s official visit to Athens, he tweeted “Sic em 17” with multiple bulldog emoticons, and many believed that his pledge was once again solidified. But that may no longer be the case.
The younger Webb plans to have two ceremonies on National Signing Day, one at Archbishop Wood at 2:30 p.m. then at an area church with Swift at 6:30 p.m.
Further comment was declined when The Telegraph asked the elder Webb if Swift still plans to attend the same university as the younger Webb. While that is still in the air, it would be a reasonable conclusion due to the two relatives being known as a “package deal” at the time of their commitments.
For Swift, his commitment was questioned after running backs Sony Michel and Nick Chubb decided to return to the program for their senior seasons. The question loomed if Swift would choose to head elsewhere to compete for a starting role as a freshman, especially after Toneil Carter de-committed from the program on Dec. 19.
Webb Jr. took the official visit to Penn State on the weekend of Jan. 27, the final opportunity before signing day. Nittany Lions’ head coach James Franklin and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis took a visit to the Webb residence on Jan. 24, further indicating that Penn State is exhausting nearly every effort to land the local product.
Penn State currently has three wide receiver commitments, including one early-enrollee. Georgia, on the other hand, has three other wide receiver pledges: Trey Blount, Matt Landers and Jeremiah Holloman – who enrolled early.
