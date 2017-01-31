Wyatt reaffirms commitment to Georgia over South Carolina

A week ago, Towers defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt was 50-50 between Georgia and South Carolina.
A day before National Signing Day, Wyatt has made a decision.
Wyatt will stick with his most recent pledge and sign his National Letter of Intent with Georgia, his high school head coach Brian Montgomery confirmed to The Telegraph.
The news was first reported by Dawg Nation.
Wyatt initially committed to South Carolina before decommitting and deciding on the Bulldogs. But the Gamecocks made a hard press for Wyatt's services down the stretch.
Wyatt will sign his letter at a school ceremony Wednesday at 9 a.m.
