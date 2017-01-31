Georgia picks up class of 2018 commitment from Donovan Georges

As Georgia finalizes its recruiting class of 2017, it simultaneously is looking ahead.
The Bulldogs picked up a commitment from class of 2018 linebacker Donovan Georges (Hialeah, Fla./Champagnat Catholic), who is regarded as one of the top players at his position in the state of Florida. The news was first reported by 247Sports.com.
"It was an honor for me to tell them I'm going to be a Dawg," Georges told 247Sports.com. "They said it's an honor for me tell them I'm finally going to be a Dawg. They said it's a great decision for me."
Georges had a big junior season and recorded 136 tackles, 17 sacks and two forced fumbles. The 6-foot-2 and 230-pound prospect chose the Bulldogs over Miami, Alabama and LSU.
Georges is the third commit in Georgia's class of 2018, joining offensive lineman Max Wray and outside linebacker Adam Anderson.
Wray said he's excited about Georgia's latest pick-up.
"I just texted him, but he's a great player to add to our class," Wray said. "We're just getting started. I can't wait to get to know him."
Brandon Sudge contributed to the reporting of this story.
